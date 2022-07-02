Short Interest in Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Rises By 137.2%

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,700 shares, an increase of 137.2% from the May 31st total of 114,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 112.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARESF opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

