Short Interest in Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Rises By 137.2%

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,700 shares, an increase of 137.2% from the May 31st total of 114,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 112.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ARESF opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $11.00.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.88%.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (ARESF)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.