Short Interest in ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Drops By 43.1%

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,700 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the May 31st total of 506,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 575.4 days.

ASMVF stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. ASM Pacific Technology has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79.

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.

