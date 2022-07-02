Short Interest in Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Expands By 42.4%

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the May 31st total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

OTCMKTS AUTLF opened at $1.51 on Friday. Austal has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41.

Get Austal alerts:

About Austal (Get Rating)

Austal Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and support of vessels for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: USA Shipbuilding, USA Support, Australasia Shipbuilding, and Australasia Support. The company designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval and other defense vessels; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Austal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.