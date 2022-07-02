Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Rises By 93.0%

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, an increase of 93.0% from the May 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,568. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.09. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $14.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0405 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

