Short Interest in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) Drops By 36.1%

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the May 31st total of 31,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 99,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Investments L P lifted its holdings in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,208,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,799,000 after acquiring an additional 41,165 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 18,154 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,816,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,657,000 after buying an additional 1,443,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 351.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPHY stock remained flat at $$9.82 during trading hours on Friday. 341,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,328. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $9.84.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

