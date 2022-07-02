Short Interest in Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Drops By 50.3%

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 50.3% from the May 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EUXTF remained flat at $$82.64 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.58 and a 200-day moving average of $89.55. Euronext has a twelve month low of $73.25 and a twelve month high of $121.53.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EUXTF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Euronext in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Euronext to €97.00 ($103.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Euronext from €98.70 ($105.00) to €102.90 ($109.47) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Euronext from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.30.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

