Short Interest in Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Rises By 90.5%

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,029,200 shares, an increase of 90.5% from the May 31st total of 540,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 107.2 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Fibra Terrafina from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of Fibra Terrafina stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,318. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36. Fibra Terrafina has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $1.76.

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajio and Northern regions of Mexico.

