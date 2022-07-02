Short Interest in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) Drops By 50.0%

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 8,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ FRSG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. 147,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,072. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81. First Reserve Sustainable Growth has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

