Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Drops By 36.5%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the May 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $14,564,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 337,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 490.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 31,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,115,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF alerts:

DDIV stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.47. 39,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,462. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $28.48 and a 52 week high of $34.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.