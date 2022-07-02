Short Interest in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Declines By 48.4%

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 701,700 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the May 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gold Resource by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gold Resource by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 15,192 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its holdings in Gold Resource by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 40,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares during the period. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target (up from $5.50) on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Monday, March 14th.

GORO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 669,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,525. The stock has a market cap of $149.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.62. Gold Resource has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $2.65.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.42 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 8.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gold Resource will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

