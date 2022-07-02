Short Interest in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Drops By 36.5%

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the May 31st total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

GEG stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,802. Great Elm Group has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 22.21% and a negative net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Jason W. Reese acquired 1,369,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,671.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,027,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,290,647.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $128,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,647,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,805.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 2,029,511 shares of company stock valued at $3,948,796 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 381,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 81,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

