Short Interest in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Rises By 74.7%

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,890,000 shares, an increase of 74.7% from the May 31st total of 5,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NYSE:GSK traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,086,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,345,907. GSK has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GSK will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 67.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of GSK by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.78) to GBX 1,800 ($22.08) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.35) to GBX 1,900 ($23.31) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,850.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

