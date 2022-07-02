Short Interest in High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Drops By 59.1%

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 59.1% from the May 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PCF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.43. 29,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,314. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.02. High Income Securities Fund has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $10.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.79%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

About High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

