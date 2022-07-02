Short Interest in ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Decreases By 33.3%

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:IMUC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,503. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28.

About ImmunoCellular Therapeutics

Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drugs to transform therapeutic paradigms and enhance quality of life in patients suffering from infectious diseases; autoimmune diseases comprising rheumatoid arthritis; cachexia associated with AIDS and cancer; and retinal diseases.

