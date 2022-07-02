Short Interest in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Rises By 45.3%

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,240,000 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the May 31st total of 5,670,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 669,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.3 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,809. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 72.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.2648 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 166.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 56.6% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,044 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 51,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 15,551 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

