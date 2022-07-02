Short Interest in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Rises By 102.4%

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 102.4% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PXI traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.44. The company had a trading volume of 40,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,215. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $53.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

