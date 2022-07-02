Short Interest in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Rises By 102.4%

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 102.4% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PXI traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.44. The company had a trading volume of 40,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,215. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $53.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.81.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%.
About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (Get Rating)
PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.
