Short Interest in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Grows By 100.0%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.58. The stock had a trading volume of 136,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,035. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.44. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a twelve month low of $64.43 and a twelve month high of $91.77.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

