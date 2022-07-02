Short Interest in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Rises By 58.5%

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the May 31st total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of IJT stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.14. The company had a trading volume of 132,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,589. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $144.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.54 and a 200 day moving average of $121.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,995,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,955,000 after buying an additional 8,041 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,624,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,183,000 after purchasing an additional 138,479 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,930,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 468,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 291,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,466,000 after purchasing an additional 27,501 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

