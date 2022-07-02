Short Interest in iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Drops By 44.7%

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the May 31st total of 86,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISPC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in iSpecimen during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iSpecimen during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iSpecimen during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iSpecimen during the first quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iSpecimen during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISPC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 23,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,824. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53. iSpecimen has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 14.73, a quick ratio of 14.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

iSpecimen ( NASDAQ:ISPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 69.07%.

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

