Short Interest in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Drops By 45.4%

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the May 31st total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JHX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:JHX traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.54. 97,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,341. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.94. James Hardie Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. James Hardie Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

