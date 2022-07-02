Short Interest in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) Expands By 109.4%

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, a growth of 109.4% from the May 31st total of 43,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of Liberty Media Acquisition stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00. Liberty Media Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 5,180,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,385 shares during the period. GWM Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 1,669.5% during the 1st quarter. GWM Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,571,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,507 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,570,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,568,000 after purchasing an additional 834,815 shares during the period. Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 1,177,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after buying an additional 217,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Liberty Media Acquisition by 12.6% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 896,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

