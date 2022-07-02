Short Interest in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC) Increases By 103.6%

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 103.6% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE LOCC remained flat at $$9.61 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,600. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.66.

Get Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 58.8% in the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 890,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 329,635 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,901,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 3.8% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 311,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,896,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.