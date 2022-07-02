Short Interest in Man Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Decreases By 48.4%

Man Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the May 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNGPF remained flat at $$2.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. Man Group has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $3.23.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 285 ($3.50) to GBX 305 ($3.74) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 255 ($3.13) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Man Group from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 270 ($3.31) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Man Group from GBX 295 ($3.62) to GBX 300 ($3.68) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.20.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

