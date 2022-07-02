Short Interest in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Drops By 48.2%

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the May 31st total of 165,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MDRR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. 550,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,965. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. Medalist Diversified REIT’s payout ratio is -47.06%.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred Lee Finley acquired 50,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Charles Brent Jr. Winn bought 30,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $27,205.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,860.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 317,651 shares of company stock worth $308,760. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 70,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.41% of Medalist Diversified REIT as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

