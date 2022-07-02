Short Interest in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) Decreases By 50.0%

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MSAC stock remained flat at $$9.78 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,090. Medicus Sciences Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSAC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $956,000. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,580,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,430,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $864,000.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

