Short Interest in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Grows By 43.9%

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the May 31st total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 457,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 91,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 203,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 13,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MIN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,098. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

