Short Interest in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Drops By 51.8%

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a decline of 51.8% from the May 31st total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 336.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 375,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 289,712 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $1,333,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 276.5% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 244,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 179,296 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 33.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 152,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.42. 87,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,270. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $7.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

