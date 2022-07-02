Short Interest in Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMV) Drops By 50.0%

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPMV remained flat at $$1.80 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165. Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $13.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09.

Get Mosaic ImmunoEngineering alerts:

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulator platform technology for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in humans and for veterinary use. It offers MIE-101, a nanoparticle-based treatment derived from cowpea mosaic virus, which is non-infectious in mice, dogs, and humans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.