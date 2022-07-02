Short Interest in Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Drops By 35.9%

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,098,700 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the May 31st total of 1,712,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,831.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NTOIF remained flat at $$43.04 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711. Neste Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $66.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.61.
Neste Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neste Oyj (NTOIF)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.