Short Interest in NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Declines By 60.9%

NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the May 31st total of 149,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 48.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGKIF remained flat at $$13.34 during trading on Friday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811. NGK Insulators has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average is $15.19.

About NGK Insulators

NGK Insulators, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electric power related equipment in Japan and internationally. It operates through Energy Infrastructure Business, Ceramic Products Business, Electronics Business, and Process Technology Business segments. The company offers insulators, NAS, and zinc rechargeable batteries; HONEYCERAM, a ceramic substrate for automotive catalytic converters; energy-efficient products, including diesel particulate filters and gasoline particulate filters; and NOx sensors, which measures nitrogen oxide concentration in automobile exhaust.

