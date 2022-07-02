Short Interest in Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Declines By 33.8%

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,300 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the May 31st total of 494,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 485,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:NVNXF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.60. 179,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,167. The company has a current ratio of 54.10, a quick ratio of 53.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Novonix has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.19.

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

