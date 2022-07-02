Short Interest in OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEC) Expands By 45.5%

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTEC stock remained flat at $$10.08 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,599. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04. OceanTech Acquisitions I has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTEC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I during the third quarter valued at $198,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its holdings in OceanTech Acquisitions I by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I during the fourth quarter valued at $2,300,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in OceanTech Acquisitions I by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 395,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 103,147 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/similar business combination with one/more businesses in the leisure marine, yachting, and superyachting industries. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp.

