Short Interest in Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Drops By 38.0%

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the May 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Optimi Health stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,408. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27. Optimi Health has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $1.22.

Optimi Health Corp. develops an integrated functional mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness food markets in Canada. The company also focuses on the cultivation, extraction, processing, and distribution of strains of functional mushroom. It offers a range of fungi varieties, which include Lions Mane, Reishi, Turkey Tail, Chaga, and Cordyceps.

