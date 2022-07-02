Short Interest in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Increases By 61.5%

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the May 31st total of 823,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 688,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Orchard Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of ORTX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. 1,424,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,627. Orchard Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $71.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82.

Orchard Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ORTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORTX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 130.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 54,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 19.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 124,478 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 374,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 35,520 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 89.7% in the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 99,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 47,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 62.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,052,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 403,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

