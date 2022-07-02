Short Interest in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) Declines By 66.1%

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 66.1% from the May 31st total of 11,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 73,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,668,000. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PDOT opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76. Peridot Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.16.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

