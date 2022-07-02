Short Interest in Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Decreases By 54.1%

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the May 31st total of 147,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
OTCMKTS:QTRHF remained flat at $$1.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.56. Quarterhill has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.0096 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.
About Quarterhill (Get Rating)
Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.
