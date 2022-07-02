Short Interest in Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Declines By 42.3%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the May 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RNLSY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Renault from €37.00 ($39.36) to €24.00 ($25.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Renault from €25.00 ($26.60) to €26.00 ($27.66) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Renault from €45.00 ($47.87) to €38.00 ($40.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Renault from €40.00 ($42.55) to €35.00 ($37.23) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Renault presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

OTCMKTS RNLSY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,614. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96. Renault has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $8.47.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

