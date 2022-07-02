Short Interest in Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Decreases By 44.1%

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,900 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the May 31st total of 248,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,389.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sandfire Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of Sandfire Resources stock remained flat at $$3.14 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.25. Sandfire Resources has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $5.55.

Sandfire Resources Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as sulphide deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; and 87% interest in the Black Butte copper project situated in central Montana, the United States.

