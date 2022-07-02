Short Interest in Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Declines By 33.0%

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the May 31st total of 114,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SHCAY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 42,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,784. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.40. Sharp has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $4.16.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter. Sharp had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 4.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sharp will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

