Short Interest in Simply, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIMP) Expands By 40.0%

Simply, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Simply has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03.

About Simply

Simply, Inc operates retail consumer electronics stores that sells Apple products and provide service by Apple-certified technicians in the United States. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 53 retail stores in 17 states. The company was formerly known as Cool Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Simply, Inc in October 2020.

