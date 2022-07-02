Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Drops By 33.4%

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2022

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the May 31st total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Investec downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 690 ($8.47) to GBX 730 ($8.96) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.61) to GBX 800 ($9.81) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $675.00.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $15.13. The stock had a trading volume of 21,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,848. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $16.55.

About Standard Chartered (Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.