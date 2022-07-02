Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Drops By 33.4%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the May 31st total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Investec downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 690 ($8.47) to GBX 730 ($8.96) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.61) to GBX 800 ($9.81) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $675.00.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $15.13. The stock had a trading volume of 21,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,848. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $16.55.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

