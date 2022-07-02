Short Interest in Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Rises By 70.8%

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 464,800 shares, an increase of 70.8% from the May 31st total of 272,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of SYAAF stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17. Syrah Resources has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $2.48.

About Syrah Resources

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mozambique. The company operates through Balama and Vidalia segments. Its flagship project is the Balama graphite and vanadium project located in Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique.

