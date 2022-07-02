Short Interest in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Increases By 73.2%

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 73.2% from the May 31st total of 600,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 642,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAB. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 30,954 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 134,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 360.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 90,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 71,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 292,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 85,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

GAB stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $6.20. 196,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,452. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

