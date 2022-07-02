Short Interest in Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSH) Decreases By 50.0%

Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IWSH remained flat at $$0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,083. Wright Investors’ Service has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26.

Get Wright Investors' Service alerts:

About Wright Investors’ Service (Get Rating)

Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiaries, was engaged in providing investment management and advisory, and financial research and related data services to large and small investors in the United States. The company was formerly known as National Patent Development Corporation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Investors' Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Investors' Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.