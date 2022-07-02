Short Interest in Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSH) Decreases By 50.0%

Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IWSH remained flat at $$0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,083. Wright Investors’ Service has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26.
About Wright Investors' Service
