Sigma Planning Corp Trims Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,214,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,657,000. Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter.

VHT opened at $238.50 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $268.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.81.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

