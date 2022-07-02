Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Short Interest Update

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PHPPY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591. Signify has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32.

Get Signify alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Signify from €55.00 ($58.51) to €56.00 ($59.57) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.