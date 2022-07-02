Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Short Interest Update

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPYGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PHPPY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591. Signify has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Signify from €55.00 ($58.51) to €56.00 ($59.57) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Signify Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

