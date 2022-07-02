Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.64

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.64 and traded as low as $15.91. Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 88,500 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.
The stock has a market cap of $239.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average is $18.64.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.50%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 44.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. 45.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.