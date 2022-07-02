Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.64

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.64 and traded as low as $15.91. Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 88,500 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $239.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average is $18.64.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.75 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 14.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 44.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. 45.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.