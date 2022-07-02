Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Simply Good Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $45.77. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.72 and a beta of 0.93.

SMPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

In other news, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $4,469,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,852.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

