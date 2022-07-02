Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SHI opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.72. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.60. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $27.94.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical ( NYSE:SHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petroleum products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

