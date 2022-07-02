Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) vs. Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Critical Survey

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) and Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

9.6% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Skeena Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Golden Minerals and Skeena Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals 2.45% 5.83% 3.55% Skeena Resources N/A -68.66% -57.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Golden Minerals and Skeena Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Skeena Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00

Golden Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $0.97, indicating a potential upside of 166.57%. Skeena Resources has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 259.07%. Given Skeena Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Skeena Resources is more favorable than Golden Minerals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Golden Minerals and Skeena Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals $25.60 million 2.32 -$2.10 million $0.01 36.24 Skeena Resources N/A N/A -$93.81 million ($1.38) -4.04

Golden Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Skeena Resources. Skeena Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golden Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Golden Minerals beats Skeena Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Golden Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico. It also holds a 100% interest in the El Quevar advanced exploration silver property situated in the province of Salta, Argentina; and diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009. Golden Minerals Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

Skeena Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as Prolific Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Skeena Resources Limited in June 1990. Skeena Resources Limited was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.